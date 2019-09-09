DeSclafani gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out three in six innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor in the decision.

He left the game on the hook for the loss, but Cincinnati's bats came through over the final three innings and the Reds won 4-3. His next start comes Saturday against this same Diamondbacks lineup, only this time it will be a road game in Arizona.