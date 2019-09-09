Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Quality start in no-decision
DeSclafani gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out three in six innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor in the decision.
He left the game on the hook for the loss, but Cincinnati's bats came through over the final three innings and the Reds won 4-3. His next start comes Saturday against this same Diamondbacks lineup, only this time it will be a road game in Arizona.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields two homers in defeat•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Blanks Marlins for ninth win•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Beats Cardinals for eighth win•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Gives up six runs in loss•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Gets win in shaky outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...