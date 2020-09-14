DeSclafani is scheduled to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds bypassed DeSclafani for a start this past weekend in favor of Tejay Antone, but the former will re-enter the rotation as Cincinnati kicks off its four-game series with Pittsburgh with a twin bill. Given that the Reds moved Sonny Gray (back) to the 10-day injured list Sunday, DeSclafani should be in good position to stick in the rotation when Cincinnati pares its starting staff back down to five men beginning Wednesday. DeSclafani hasn't lived up to the sleeper potential he held heading into fantasy drafts, posting a 7.20 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through six starts.