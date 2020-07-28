DeSclafani (right teres major strain) has resumed throwing already and is on pace to return after missing only one start, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Tyler Mahle will replace DeSclafani against the Cubs on Tuesday night. His next turn is scheduled for Sunday against the Tigers. Wade Miley had a disastrous start Monday against the Cubs, though, so the Reds to consider that spot as a possibility as well.