DeSclafani (oblique) will make his next rehab start Friday for Triple-A Louisville, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

He notched a 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in eight innings over two rehab starts with Double-A Pensacola, and now that he is moving his rehab to Triple-A, it would seem that joining the big-league rotation could be right around the corner. It is unclear who DeSclafani will displace from the Reds' rotation, but it would make sense for him to slot in on May 30 in Arizona, bumping Sal Romano to the bullpen or to the rotation at Triple-A.