Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Rehab moves to Triple-A
DeSclafani (oblique) will make his next rehab start Friday for Triple-A Louisville, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
He notched a 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in eight innings over two rehab starts with Double-A Pensacola, and now that he is moving his rehab to Triple-A, it would seem that joining the big-league rotation could be right around the corner. It is unclear who DeSclafani will displace from the Reds' rotation, but it would make sense for him to slot in on May 30 in Arizona, bumping Sal Romano to the bullpen or to the rotation at Triple-A.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Strikes out four in first rehab appearance•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Scheduled to begin minor-league rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Working back from oblique injury•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Making progress from oblique injury•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Looking at return in May or June•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...