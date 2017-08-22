Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Resumes throwing
DeSclafani (elbow) resumed a throwing program after a second opinion confirmed he was dealing with elbow tendinitis, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
DeSclafani is back on track after forearm discomfort briefly interrupted his rehab from a strained UCL. He'll need to build his pitch count back up, so a return to the Reds this season remains up in the air. A revised timetable for his possible return should become clearer once he's able to resume a rehab assignment.
