DeSclafani (elbow) resumed a throwing program after a second opinion confirmed he was dealing with elbow tendinitis, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

DeSclafani is back on track after forearm discomfort briefly interrupted his rehab from a strained UCL. He'll need to build his pitch count back up, so a return to the Reds this season remains up in the air. A revised timetable for his possible return should become clearer once he's able to resume a rehab assignment.