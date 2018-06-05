Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Returns from DL ahead of start
DeSclafani (oblique) was activated from the disabled list and will start Tuesday against the Rockies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
As expected, DeSclafani is set to make his 2018 big-league debut after completing his minor-league rehab assignment with no issues. The 28-year-old allowed 10 runs across 19.1 innings in four starts between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville during his rehab assignment. DeSclafani posted a solid 3.28 ERA across 20 starts for the Reds in 2016, but injuries have kept him from pitching in the majors since then, so it's tough to know what to expect from the righty in his return.
