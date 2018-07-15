DeSclafani (4-2) tossed 3.1 innings Sunday, allowing six runs on five hits and a walk in the 6-4 loss to St. Louis. He struck out three and gave up two home runs.

Matt Carpenter took DeSclafani deep for a leadoff shot before Dexter Fowler added another solo homer in the second inning. DeSclafani fell apart in the fourth, allowing a couple hits, a walk and a hit batter before being lifted from the contest. His ERA shot up to 5.32 after the rough outing, but he still possesses a decent 35:13 K:BB in 44 innings. The 28-year-old will take on the Cardinals again next Tuesday at home.