DeSclafani gave up five earned runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Thursday against the Royals. The big hit was a three-run homer in the fifth inning by Jorge Soler.

Four of the five runs against DeSclafani came in the fifth inning, as he was working on getting stretched out, while still throwing more curveballs. He'll pitch one more exhibition game Tuesday against the Braves, before pitching in the fourth regular season game of the year.