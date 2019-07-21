Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Saddled with fifth loss
DeSclafani (5-5) was hit with the loss after giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out 11 over six innings Sunday against the Cardinals.
DeSclafani gave up a pair of runs in the second inning, and that was all the Cardinals would need to come away with a win in the series finale. The 29-year-old right-hander has been solid of late, allowing just six earned runs over his last four outings (23.2 innings).
