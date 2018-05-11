DeSclafani (oblique) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After throwing 29 pitches in a bullpen session last Friday, DeSclafani is now ready to pitch in the minors leagues. The 28-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors in over a year and a half, and he is ineligible to return until May 28. Once he's back with the big-league club, DeSclafani will look to build on a 2016 campaign that saw him post a 105:30 K:BB and 3.28 ERA across 20 starts.