DeSclafani (shoulder) will start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
DeSclafani was placed on the injured list with a mild right teres major strain just before the season, but he progressed through his recovery quickly and will take the place of Wade Miley (groin) in the rotation since he's slated to land on the injured list Friday. DeSclafani pitched four innings in his final appearance in camp, but it's unclear whether he'll be at full strength in his first start back.
