Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Settles for no-decision
DeSclafani allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts across five innings of relief during a no-decision against the Pirates.
Michael Lorenzen started, but DeSclafani entered after two scoreless frames. Although he didn't pitch great, DeSclafani was in line for the win after the Reds took the lead in the eighth, but the Pirates came back in the ninth to force the 29-year-old to settle for a no-decision. He ends the year 9-9 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 166.2 innings.
