Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Seven one-run innings in win
DeSclafani (4-1) tossed seven one-run innings to earn the win Monday against the Indians, allowing five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
DeSclafani wasn't especially dominant in any respect, but he induced plenty of weak contact and benefited from a clean defensive performance behind him. His only real mistake came on a solo home run from Yonder Alonso in the fourth inning, but he allowed just one other runner past first base on the evening. DeSclafani's gem comes as a bit of a surprise after he'd allowed nine earned runs across 11.2 innings in his last two starts, but it nonetheless lowered his ERA to a respectable 4.43 heading into this weekend's matchup with the Cardinals.
