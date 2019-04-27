DeSclafani (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 12-1 victory over the Cardinals, tossing six scoreless innings and allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six.

The Reds didn't really pour on the offense until DeSclafani was out of the game, scoring eight runs in the final two innings, but the right-hander didn't need much run support as he cruised to his second straight quality start. He'll carry a 4.26 ERA and 28:11 K:BB through 25.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Mets.