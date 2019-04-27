Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Shuts down Cards in win
DeSclafani (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 12-1 victory over the Cardinals, tossing six scoreless innings and allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six.
The Reds didn't really pour on the offense until DeSclafani was out of the game, scoring eight runs in the final two innings, but the right-hander didn't need much run support as he cruised to his second straight quality start. He'll carry a 4.26 ERA and 28:11 K:BB through 25.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Mets.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Outing pushed back to Friday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Strong outing in San Diego•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields four runs•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields six runs in loss•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Roughed up by Royals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...