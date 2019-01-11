DeSclafani signed a one-year, $2.125 million deal with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

DeSclafani received a raise over over $1.25 million despite posting a 4.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 108:30 K:BB in 21 starts last season. The 28-year-old is likely to begin 2019 in the Reds starting rotation and will look to stay healthy after battling elbow and oblique injuries the last two seasons.

