DeSclafani (1-0) allowed two hits and one walk over six scoreless innings in a win over the Brewers on Saturday. He struck out six.

After throwing 64 pitches last weekend in his return from a right teres major strain, DeSclafani built up to 88 pitches Saturday. The results were stellar once again -- DeSclafani has not allowed a run through 11 innings -- and in fact this ranks as a top-25 SP performance by Game Score this season. He lines up for a favorable home matchup against Pittsburgh next week.