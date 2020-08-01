DeSclafani (shoulder) will start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The 30-year-old opened the season on the injured list with a mild right teres major strain, but it won't end up costing him too much of the season. DeSclafani made 31 starts for the Reds last season and had a 3.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 167:49 K:BB over 166.2 innings.