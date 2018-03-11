Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Strains left oblique
DeSclafani was diagnosed Sunday with a left oblique strain, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
According to manager Bryan Price, DeSclafani suffered the injury during his Friday start against the Rangers in which he tossed three scoreless innings of one-hit ball. The righty missed an extended period of time during the 2016 season with a similar injury, so this setback could certainly affect DeSclafani's Opening Day availability. A recovery timeline has not been revealed, so fantasy owners will simply have to wait and see how soon the 27-year-old will be able to return to the mound. It's an unfortunate blow for a pitcher who has experienced his fair shares of injuries over the past couple of seasons.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Bounces back•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Struggles against Royals•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Two shutout innings in spring debut•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Lock for rotation spot barring health issues•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Avoids arbitration with Reds•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Feeling good after instructional league•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...