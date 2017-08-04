Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Stricken with right forearm discomfort
DeSclafani (elbow) exited Thursday's rehab start with Low-A Dayton with right forearm tightness, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
DeSclafani has been on the disabled list all season with a UCL sprain in his elbow, so the fact that he continues to be hampered by arm discomfort is certainly a cause for concern. It's unclear how much this ailment will set him back in his rehab, but more should be known following DeSclafani's scheduled examination with team doctors Friday.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Exits early in rehab start•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Another rehab start set for Thursday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Completes first rehab start•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Will throw simulated game Tuesday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Not expected to return until August•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...