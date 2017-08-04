DeSclafani (elbow) exited Thursday's rehab start with Low-A Dayton with right forearm tightness, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

DeSclafani has been on the disabled list all season with a UCL sprain in his elbow, so the fact that he continues to be hampered by arm discomfort is certainly a cause for concern. It's unclear how much this ailment will set him back in his rehab, but more should be known following DeSclafani's scheduled examination with team doctors Friday.