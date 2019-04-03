DeSclafani struck out eight and permitted just one earned run over five innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Tuesday. He allowed three hits and three walks as Milwaukee won 4-3.

DeSclafani gave up only one run on a third inning single to Jesus Aguilar, but was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth after throwing 89 pitches. The 28-year-old was making his first start of 2019 and is now scheduled for his next start on Sunday in Pittsburgh.