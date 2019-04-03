Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Strikes out eight in no-decision
DeSclafani struck out eight and permitted just one earned run over five innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Tuesday. He allowed three hits and three walks as Milwaukee won 4-3.
DeSclafani gave up only one run on a third inning single to Jesus Aguilar, but was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth after throwing 89 pitches. The 28-year-old was making his first start of 2019 and is now scheduled for his next start on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Roughed up by Royals•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Fourth start of season•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Cruises against Rangers•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: More curveballs this spring•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Makes spring debut Wednesday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Signs with Cincy•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...