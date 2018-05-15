Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Strikes out four in first rehab appearance
Desclafani (oblique) struck out four over three perfect innings Monday in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Pensacola, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
DeSclafani hasn't pitched in a major league game since 2016 due to a UCL injury in 2017 and an oblique injury to open the 2018 season. He managed a 3.28 ERA in 123.1 innings for the Reds in 2016, and at just 28, the rebuilding Reds would love to see if they still have a piece they can use to build for the future in DeSclafani. He's targeting a return in either late May or early June.
