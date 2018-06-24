Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Strong in win
DeSclafani (3-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three across 6.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Cubs.
DeSclafani managed his longest outing of the season -- in terms of both number of pitches and outs recorded -- against the dangerous Cubs lineup. However, he wasn't especially deceptive as he generated only three strikeouts and allowed two home runs. The long ball has emerged as a concern as he has now allowed five home runs in 22 innings pitched. However, he is trending in the correct direction as he has seen improved results in each of his starts since coming off the disabled list on June 5.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Allows two runs in win over Pirates•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Notches first victory•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Returns from DL ahead of start•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: To come off DL on Tuesday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Tosses 95 pitches in rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...