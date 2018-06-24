DeSclafani (3-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three across 6.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Cubs.

DeSclafani managed his longest outing of the season -- in terms of both number of pitches and outs recorded -- against the dangerous Cubs lineup. However, he wasn't especially deceptive as he generated only three strikeouts and allowed two home runs. The long ball has emerged as a concern as he has now allowed five home runs in 22 innings pitched. However, he is trending in the correct direction as he has seen improved results in each of his starts since coming off the disabled list on June 5.