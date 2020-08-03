DeSclafani allowed three hits over five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Tigers in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

A right teres major strain put DeSclafani on the IL to begin the season. He showed very little rust in his return, working around a leadoff triple in the third inning and completing five frames on just 64 pitches. It was not the most dominant performance in terms of swinging strikes (six), but the right-hander averaged a strikeout per inning last season and the whiffs should come once he's fully up to speed. DeSclafani lines up to pitch in Milwaukee next weekend.