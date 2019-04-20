Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Strong outing in San Diego
DeSclafani allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Friday.
DeSclafani was not rewarded for his efforts with a win (and thus he remains winless on the year), but this was an encouraging outing after the right-hander was rocked for 10 earned runs over his previous two starts (8.1 innings). He did allow a homer to Fernando Tatis Jr., bringing his total allowed this season to five, but DeSclafani induced 10 swinging strikes on 80 pitches and worked around errors in the second and fifth innings. Up next is a home start against Atlanta.
