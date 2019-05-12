DeSclafani gave up four runs on eight hits, including one homer, over just four innings Saturday night against the Giants to get a no-decision, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I didn't feel like he was quite as sharp tonight. He was missing a little bit in the middle of the plate with some of his pitches," manager David Bell said of DeSclafani. "Could he have gone back out and thrown two scoreless innings? Yeah, we believe in him that much. That was the decision I felt had to be made there. We had a fully rested bullpen."

The Reds' bullpen rallied to throw five scoreless innings against the Giants, and DeSclafani was let off the hook early from a loss by Eugenio Suarez's game-tying homer in the fifth inning.