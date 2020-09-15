DeSclafani gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.2 innings during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh. He didn't factor into the decision.

DeSclafani surrendered a run in the first, one in the fourth and two in the fifth, but his team would rally for three runs in the fifth, ultimately resulting in a 9-4 victory. He struggled to work ahead in the count, throwing first-pitch strikes to just 12 of the 22 batters he faced. DeSclafani owns an ugly 7.28 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with a 23:15 K:BB over 29.2 frames this year.