DeSclafani (6-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cubs.

DeSclafani's downfall was the longball, as he allowed a two-run home run to Anthony Rizzo in the first inning and a solo shot to Javier Baez in the third inning. Prior to this start, DeSclafani had gone three outings spanning 21.2 innings without allowing a homer while surrendering only two earned runs. However, Thursday's effort was an abrupt end to that strong stretch and marked his sixth start -- he's made a total of 14 -- this season in which he has allowed multiple home runs.