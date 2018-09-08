DeSclafani allowed four runs on eight hits while fanning three over four innings Friday night against San Diego. He didn't factor into the decision.

DeSclafani was knocked around early, with the Padres putting up two runs in the first, one in the third and another in the fourth before the 28-year-old was yanked from the ballgame. Through 17 starts this season, he's accrued a 4.56 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with an 82:23 K:BB across 94.2 frames this season. He'll search for a better outcome in his next start, which is slated for Wednesday against the Dodgers.