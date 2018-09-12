Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Tagged for six runs in loss to Dodgers
DeSclafani (7-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.
DeSclafani actually retired the first nine batters he faced before serving up a solo shot to Joc Pederson to leadoff the fourth inning. He proceeded to allow another three runs on a pair of singles, a pair of doubles and three walks before exiting with two outs and two runners on. Both inherited runners came around to score, one of which was unearned thanks to an error from Scooter Gennett. DeSclafani has now struggled to an 8.03 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across three starts (12.1 innings) this month. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which will come on the road against a tough Brewers team.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Surrenders four versus Padres•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Notches win against Brewers•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Surrenders four earned•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: No-decision despite strong outing against Giants•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Throws seven scoreless in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...