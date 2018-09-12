DeSclafani (7-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

DeSclafani actually retired the first nine batters he faced before serving up a solo shot to Joc Pederson to leadoff the fourth inning. He proceeded to allow another three runs on a pair of singles, a pair of doubles and three walks before exiting with two outs and two runners on. Both inherited runners came around to score, one of which was unearned thanks to an error from Scooter Gennett. DeSclafani has now struggled to an 8.03 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across three starts (12.1 innings) this month. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which will come on the road against a tough Brewers team.