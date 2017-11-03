DeSclafani (elbow) was removed from the 60-day DL on Friday.

The right-hander missed the entire 2017 season with elbow problems, and was officially ruled out in late August after being diagnosed with elbow tendinitis just a few weeks prior. Looking ahead, the 27-year-old should be fully healthy and ready for action by the time spring training begins.

