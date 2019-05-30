DeSclafani (2-3) allowed three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old allowed a home run for the fifth straight outing, but he also yielded eight hits, which tied a season high. With that in mind, he was probably fortunate to only allow three runs. DeSclafani still took the loss, though, falling to 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA this season. He also has a 1.34 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. DeSclafani will make his next start Wednesday at the Cardinals.