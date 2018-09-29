DeSclafani (7-8) surrendered three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings, taking the loss Friday against Pittsburgh.

DeSclafani's day got off to a rough start, giving up two in the first inning and another in the fourth before exiting down a run. He was saddled with his fourth straight loss in as many outings and finishes the season with a 4.93 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 108:30 K:BB over 115 frames. The 28-year-old certainly took a step backward in 2018 after posting a 3.28 ERA over 123.1 innings a year ago.