Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Takes loss Tuesday
DeSclafani (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.
DeSclafani ran into trouble early in his first major-league start since Sept. 28, 2016. The Rockies put up two runs in the first inning on three base hits before Chris Iannetta slugged a two-run homer in the second inning to give his club a 4-0 lead. DeSclafani settled in after that and faced the minimum over the next three frames before being removed from the contest after throwing 91 pitches (55 for strikes). His next start projects to come Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Returns from DL ahead of start•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: To come off DL on Tuesday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Tosses 95 pitches in rehab start•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Mixed results in Triple-A outing•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Strikes out four in first rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...