DeSclafani (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

DeSclafani ran into trouble early in his first major-league start since Sept. 28, 2016. The Rockies put up two runs in the first inning on three base hits before Chris Iannetta slugged a two-run homer in the second inning to give his club a 4-0 lead. DeSclafani settled in after that and faced the minimum over the next three frames before being removed from the contest after throwing 91 pitches (55 for strikes). His next start projects to come Sunday against the Cardinals.