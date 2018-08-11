DeSclafani (6-3) struck out nine in seven scoreless innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing three hits and zero walks.

DeSclafani had a season high in strikeouts and threw his first scoreless outing of the year. The right-hander has a 4.46 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 12 starts this season while sporting a 59:18 K:BB in 66.2 innings. DeSclafani has allowed 15 home runs so far this year but has not surrendered a long ball in his last two starts. With the Reds currently operating on a six-man rotation, DeSclafani would be in line to take on the Giants in a start at home.