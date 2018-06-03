DeSclafani (oblique) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list and start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

DeSclafani is set to make his season debut after wrapping up his fourth minor-league rehab start Wednesday. The righty allowed 10 runs over 19.1 innings between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville during his assignment. The injury-plagued DeSclafani has not appeared in a major-league contest since Sept. 28, 2016. He posted a 3.28 ERA in his last full season in the big leagues.