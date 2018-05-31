Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Tosses 95 pitches in rehab start
DeSclafani covered 6.1 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk Wednesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Louisville. He struck out two batters in the outing.
DeSclafani has struggled to keep the ball in the yard over his last two rehab starts -- he allowed two home runs Wednesday and three in his previous turn -- but he's otherwise looked solid while working his way back from an oblique strain that first surfaced in March. The right-hander pushed his pitch count up to 95 on Wednesday, so it appears he's ready to handle a starter's workload with the big club if the Reds are comfortable bringing him off the 60-day disabled list. Given that the Reds already cleared a spot in their rotation by demoting Homer Bailey to the bullpen, it seems likely DeSclafani is being tabbed for the opening. DeSclafani could be activated from the DL and start as soon as Tuesday against the Rockies, which would mark the 28-year-old's first appearance with the big club since 2016.
