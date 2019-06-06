DeSclafani allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings Thursday in a no-decision against the Cardinals.

DeSclafani gave up his lone run in the third inning, but his offense didn't give him enough run support to come away with the win. The right-hander had surrendered three or more runs in each of his last five outings, so Thursday's outing was certainly a step in the right direction. He's posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 62 strikeouts over 59.1 frames.