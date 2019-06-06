Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Tosses solid outing
DeSclafani allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings Thursday in a no-decision against the Cardinals.
DeSclafani gave up his lone run in the third inning, but his offense didn't give him enough run support to come away with the win. The right-hander had surrendered three or more runs in each of his last five outings, so Thursday's outing was certainly a step in the right direction. He's posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 62 strikeouts over 59.1 frames.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Game postponed Wednesday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Takes loss against Pirates•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields three home runs again•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Tosses up three homers•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Earns second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...