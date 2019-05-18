DeSclafani (2-2) allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks across four innings while taking a loss against the Dodgers on Friday.

All of the runs DeSclafani yielded came off three home runs. Long balls have been an issue for the right-hander since the beginning of 2018, as he's posted a 1.9 HR/9. While DeSclafani's ERA (4.60) is better than it was a year ago (4.93), his HR/9 is a little worse (2.0 versus 1.9) and his FIP is virtually the same (4.84 versus 4.83). That doesn't seem to bode well for DeSclafani even maintaining an ERA of about 4.50. He is also 2-2 with a 1.24 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 45 innings this season. DeSclafani will pitch again at the Cubs next Friday.