DeSclafani allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight across 5.2 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

DeSclafani was particularly deceptive Wednesday, turning in his highest strikeout total of the season on the strength of 18 swinging strikes. Though there's little to complain about with this outing, it's worth noting that DeSclafani has gotten pulled out of games relatively early even when pitching well and he has failed to surpass the 91-pitch mark in any outing this season. That said, he's allowed only one earned run across his last 17.2 innings, striking out 20 in the process. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, likely to come at home on Monday against the Giants.