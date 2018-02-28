DeSclafani threw two shutout innings Tuesday in his spring training debut, striking out two while allowing two bloop hits. DeSclafani was encouraged by the outing afterward, MLB.com's Owen Perkins reports. "It felt good to be in a big league Spring Training environment and just to throw my pitches and compete," DeSclafani said. "It's definitely been a while. There's a few balls I threw today that I was like, 'Dang, those look like good pitches,' but I guess I'm back with the big league strike zone instead of the instructional league strike zone."

This was DeSclafani's first outing against major league hitters in any venue since Sept. 28, 2016, after he missed all of the 2017 season. This was a necessary but not yet sufficient step in his quest to earn an Opening Day rotation slot.