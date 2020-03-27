DeSclafani pitched in two official spring training games (with his other work coming in simulated games), allowing just one earned run on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

Just making it to the Opening Day bell has been a challenge some years for DeSclafani, but he made it through 2019 unscathed. The Reds are hoping for continued health and progress against left-handed hitters from the 29-year-old.