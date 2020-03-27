Play

DeSclafani pitched in two official spring training games (with his other work coming in simulated games), allowing just one earned run over six innings, stringing out four while allowing three hits and a walk.

Just making it to the Opening Day bell has been a challenge some years for DeSclafani, but he made it through 2019 unscathed. The Reds are hoping for continued health and progress against left-handed hitters.

