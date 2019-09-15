Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Unfortunate loss Saturday
DeSclafani (9-9) shined Saturday, allowing just one run on one hit and striking out five over seven innings, but he took the loss versus the Diamondbacks.
Only Nick Ahmed got on base versus DeSclafani, but he did so with a triple. Jarrod Dyson's sacrifice fly was enough to tag DeSclafani with a tough loss. The right-hander now owns a 3.93 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a career-high 155 strikeouts over 155.2 innings this year. DeSclafani will likely start Friday's series opener against the Mets.
