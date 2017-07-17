Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Will throw simulated game Tuesday
DeSclafani (elbow) will throw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday at the Reds' spring training complex in Arizona, Zach Buchanan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Assuming the simulated work goes off without a hitch, DeSclafani, who has been sidelined since March with a strained right UCL, will cover three innings in his first rehab outing with the Reds' rookie-level Arizona team July 23. After that, DeSclafani would likely require a multi-start assignment at one of the Reds' full-season affiliates to build up his arm before potentially returning from the 60-day disabled list in early or mid-August. When healthy last season, DeSclafani was one of the Reds' top starters, submitting a 3.28 ERA and 105:30 K:BB over 123.1 innings.
