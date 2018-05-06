DeSclafani (oblique) threw 29 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

DeSclafani has been out all year with an oblique strain and is ineligible to return before May 28. When he last appeared in the big leagues in 2016, the righty tossed 123.1 innings with a 3.28 ERA. The struggling Reds could certainly use another reliable arm, though it's hard to say how good DeSclafani will be after missing almost a year and a half.