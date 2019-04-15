Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields four runs
DeSclafani allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in four innings during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He struck out three and took the no-decision.
Things got ugly from the start with DeSclafani serving up a three-run homer to Marcell Ozuna and a solo shot to Tyler O'Neill in the first inning. He settled in and the Reds later tied the game before his bullpen gave the game away. His ERA sits at a sky-high 7.43 with 16 strikeouts in 13.1 innings.
