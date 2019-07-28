DeSclafani (6-5) allowed one run on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Rockies on Saturday.

The right-hander took the mound in the sixth but yielded a pair of singles to start the frame, so he exited without recording an out. Until that point, DeSclafani had only allowed two hits. This was DeSclafani's first win since June 30, but over his last five starts, he's been pitching much better, posting a 2.20 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 28.2 innings. Overall, he owns a 4.01 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 103.1 innings this season. DeSclafani will pitch next at the Braves on Thursday.