Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields one run in no-decision
DeSclafani allowed one run on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.
Like last season, DeSclafani has experienced some difficulty keeping the ball in the park, but he did that Friday and yielded just one run for the second straight start. DeSclafani came into the night having alternated wins and losses in his last six outings, but that came to an end with a no-decision because of little run support. He remains 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 128.2 innings this season. DeSclafani will pitch next at the Marlins on Wednesday.
