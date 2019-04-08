DeSclafani (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk across 4.1 innings in a loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

A Pirates offense that has largely struggled for the first week and a half of the season tagged DeSclafani for six runs. He gave up runs in four of the five innings he took the mound and two homers. DeSclafani is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 9.1 innings during two starts. His next outing will probably be against the Cardinals.