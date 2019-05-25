DeSclafani allowed four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks across 3.2 innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Friday.

The Reds offense came back to bail out DeSclafani this time, but he yielded three home runs for the second straight start. He's allowed 13 homers in his last nine outings, and during that span, DeSclafani has posted a 5.40 ERA. Unfortunately, there aren't many signs indicating this home run barrage could end anytime soon. DeSclafani's flyball rate is near 50 percent, and his HR/FB is only a tick higher than last season (20.0 percent). Overall, he is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 48.2 innings. He is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Pirates.